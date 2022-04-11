 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000

6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000

Extraordinary Custom SailView Home with Boat Slip and Lift! This is The One!! Offering Main & Upper Level Primary Suites, Lower Level Potential Secondary Living Quarter! Stunning Stone Surround Fireplace on Main,Outdoor Living Galore! Beautiful Entry Doors to Welcome All! Gleaming Hardwoods Throughout Main & Upper, 10’-20’ Ceiling Ht on Main, 8’ Doors, Wonderful Ceiling Details, Extensive Mouldings, Dual Staircases Add Extra Pizazz! Kitchen Boasts Walk-in Pantry, Huge Fridge, Gas Cooktop w/ Griddle, Warming Drawer, Wet Bar & More! Indoors or Out this Home is Ideal for Entertaining! Oversized 3 Car Garage Plus Basement Level Garage /Workshop! Basement-Fireplace, Mini Kitchen /Bar, Home Gym/Flex! Enjoy Your Oversized Screen Porch Offering Views of Creek & Fenced, Landscaped Rear Yard w/ Firepit & Room For Pool! Lower Level Patio Featuring Stone Arches -Stunning! Central Vac, Exterior Painted 2019,Roof 2020-So Many Additional Features, See Features List! Photos Soon! Showings Start 4/9/22

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...