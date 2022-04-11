Extraordinary Custom SailView Home with Boat Slip and Lift! This is The One!! Offering Main & Upper Level Primary Suites, Lower Level Potential Secondary Living Quarter! Stunning Stone Surround Fireplace on Main,Outdoor Living Galore! Beautiful Entry Doors to Welcome All! Gleaming Hardwoods Throughout Main & Upper, 10’-20’ Ceiling Ht on Main, 8’ Doors, Wonderful Ceiling Details, Extensive Mouldings, Dual Staircases Add Extra Pizazz! Kitchen Boasts Walk-in Pantry, Huge Fridge, Gas Cooktop w/ Griddle, Warming Drawer, Wet Bar & More! Indoors or Out this Home is Ideal for Entertaining! Oversized 3 Car Garage Plus Basement Level Garage /Workshop! Basement-Fireplace, Mini Kitchen /Bar, Home Gym/Flex! Enjoy Your Oversized Screen Porch Offering Views of Creek & Fenced, Landscaped Rear Yard w/ Firepit & Room For Pool! Lower Level Patio Featuring Stone Arches -Stunning! Central Vac, Exterior Painted 2019,Roof 2020-So Many Additional Features, See Features List! Photos Soon! Showings Start 4/9/22
6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $1,395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
A Mooresville man, out on bond for cocaine and other charges, was arrested again Friday for selling fentanyl pills, the Mooresville Police Dep…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Iredell County Health Department provides low-cost walk-in lab services to Iredell County residents (18 years of age or older). The certified …
The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, which has a location in Mooresville, will be opening a restaurant in Winston-Salem.