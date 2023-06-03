Multigenerational gorgeous & spacious 6-BR, 4-BTH home on a premium fenced in lot located in the highly desirable Covington at Lake Norman Estates offering open floor plan, wood floors connecting GR, DR, & Kitchen. Huge GR w/ built-in shelving & gas fireplace. Kitchen boasts eat-in area, new double ovens, huge granite island for entertaining, walk-in pantry, SS appliances, gas range & more. Large laundry room has built in drop zone w/ access to oversized 2-car garage. Primary BR and En-suite are spacious and inviting w/ tile flooring, dual vanity & tile shower w/bench. Bonus Rm on 2nd floor is perfect for family/friends, gathering/crafting, or 2nd primary BR. Backyard is a private oasis; entertainers dream w/ in-ground heated-saltwater pool & spa, patio, pergola & built-in fire pit, perfect for gatherings or relaxing. Walk down to treehouse deck and enjoy the creek nestled in the woods. Community offers pool, playground, clubhouse, boat R/V storage. Public boat launch 2 minutes away.