6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $850,000

Very stunning home in the gated community of James Plantation. Main level built in 2016 the upper and basement levels were beautifully finished recently. Primary bedroom on the main. 18 feet of great room height with a stone fireplace. Quartz countertops throughout the home with custom cabinets and subway tile back splash. Upper area has large Rec room, bedroom and bath. Basement has 2 bedrooms large entertaining room and very spacious kitchen. Hot tub and children's play area outside that is fenced. Large 3 car garage with epoxy floors. Mower storage area located in basement with a workshop area. This home is a must see in your search for the perfect place to live. Close to Hwy 16,shopping and restaurants. Contact the listing agent with any questions. Eric McCauley 704-754-3796