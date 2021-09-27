Spacious beyond belief! This exquisite home w/3 levels is located on the 16th hole & boasts 6 BDRMS, 5.1 BTHS, a finished lower level & an enormous garage! Lustrous hardwood floors w/walnut inlay throughout. Main level features a large foyer that opens into the great room w/floor to coffered ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, formal dining, living room & spacious EIK w/large island & fireplace. Main floor master has a sitting area & fireplace. Master bath w/stunning tile, walk in shower & claw foot tub. Private guest suite/office w/full bath, laundry room, powder room, & covered balcony complete the first floor. The second level has 4 bedrooms, 1 ensuite, full bath, billiard room, theatre room & tons of storage areas. The lower level features an entertainment area, full bath & gym. The patio spans the back of the home, the yard can fit POOL & features a built-in grill, fire pit & views of the 16th hole. Verdict Ridge offers swimming, tennis, golf & clubhouse w/dining & bar!
6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $880,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek reelection next year to represent the town’s Ward 3.…