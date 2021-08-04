 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Denver - $899,000

Spacious beyond belief! This exquisite home w/3 levels is located on the 16th hole and boasts 6 BDRMS, 5.1 BTHS, a finished lower level & an enormous garage! Lustrous hardwood floors w/walnut inlay throughout. Main level features a large foyer that opens into the great room w/floor to coffered ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, formal dining, living room & spacious EIK w/large island & fireplace. Main floor master has a sitting area & fireplace. Master bath w/stunning tile, walk in shower & claw foot tub. Private guest suite/office w/full bath, laundry room, powder room, & covered balcony complete the first floor. The second level has 4 bedrooms, 1 ensuite, full bath, billiard room, theatre room & tons of storage areas. The lower level features an entertainment area, full bath & gym. The patio spans the back of the home & features a built-in grill, fire pit and views of the 16th hole. Verdict Ridge offers swimming, tennis, golf & clubhouse w/dining & bar! Lake Norman Marinas close by.

