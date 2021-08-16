Beautiful must see home in the Fullerton Place community, Located in one of the most desirable Concord school districts, This home has 3 floors with Beautiful 6 Bedrooms and 5.5 Bath total with large bonus room on 3rd floor and Office Room on Main Floor. On the second level, this home showcases 4 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, which include a Jack/Jill bath,King size master with grand bathroom. Hardwoods throughout the first floor. Bedroom and Full Bath on the first floor along with powder room. Beautiful kitchen includes granite counter tops, a gas oven in a stunning open kitchen with refrigerator included. Gas fireplace in the great room.
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $520,000
