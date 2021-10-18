From curb appeal to immaculate interior flow, this home has it all! This 6 Bed, 4 FULL bath home is nestled on a Beautiful FLAT lot in Northstone! Many upgrades incl. 6 ZONE sprinkler system, timed landscape lighting, oversized deck, wood floors & plantation shutters throughout main level! Soaring ceilings w/extensive moldings, give this home tons of character! Gourmet kitchen boasts a beautiful island, PREP sink, granite countertops, elegant tile backsplash & SS appliances! Huge great room features custom built ins & a gas fireplace! MAIN LEVEL Office/Bedroom opt. Living Room opens to an elegant Dining Room. Laundry/Mud Room is conveniently located at the garage entrance! Upper Level feat. Owner’s suite w/tray ceilings~ensuite has luxury bath w/oversized glass shower, jetted tub, TWO sinks & huge walk-in closet! 4 secondary bedrooms, SPACIOUS walk in closets and 2 FULL size baths. 6th BR/ BONUS option! Entertain/relax on the oversized back deck! Garage with TONS of storage!
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $590,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
An old typewriter sits in a trophy case at Mooresville Ford, mixed in amid decades worth of trophies, letters and plaques recognizing decades …
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.