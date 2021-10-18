6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $590,000

From curb appeal to immaculate interior flow, this home has it all! This 6 Bed, 4 FULL bath home is nestled on a Beautiful FLAT lot in Northstone! Many upgrades incl. 6 ZONE sprinkler system, timed landscape lighting, oversized deck, wood floors & plantation shutters throughout main level! Soaring ceilings w/extensive moldings, give this home tons of character! Gourmet kitchen boasts a beautiful island, PREP sink, granite countertops, elegant tile backsplash & SS appliances! Huge great room features custom built ins & a gas fireplace! MAIN LEVEL Office/Bedroom opt. Living Room opens to an elegant Dining Room. Laundry/Mud Room is conveniently located at the garage entrance! Upper Level feat. Owner’s suite w/tray ceilings~ensuite has luxury bath w/oversized glass shower, jetted tub, TWO sinks & huge walk-in closet! 4 secondary bedrooms, SPACIOUS walk in closets and 2 FULL size baths. 6th BR/ BONUS option! Entertain/relax on the oversized back deck! Garage with TONS of storage!