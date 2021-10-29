Stunning, 3-story, full brick home located on quiet cul-de-sacGourmet kitchen with granite, island with gas cooktop, double ovens, and glide out shelves. Open floor plan with hardwoods, recessed lighting throughout home, and lots of natural lighting that leads into the great room with gas fireplace and built in shelving. Plenty of space with living room, office/bedroom with French doors and full bath. Upstairs delights with spacious owner suite with large walk-in closet and luxurious bath, as well as, 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room, and laundry room with laundry tub. The third floor features 2 oversized bedrooms and full bath.
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $655,000
