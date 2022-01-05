6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 6-bedroom/5-bath Davidson plan includes a finished basement with bedroom and bath, along with a rec room and media room. The main level features a guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island, study with French doors, and a large deck. The second floor has four bedrooms including the owner's suite and three secondary bedrooms, and a loft. The kitchen features upgraded light gray cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The owner's bath features a tiled shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door and a garden tub. Additional 'extras' include an upgraded trim package, additional windows, and tray ceilings in the foyer and dining room. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!