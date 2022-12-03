6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $749,000

This 6-bedroom/5.5-bath home includes a finished basement with bedroom and bath, along with a rec room and media room. The main level features a guest suite with full bath, a family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island, dining room with tray ceiling, & study with faux coffered ceilings. The kitchen has grey cabinets & island, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, designer range hood & wine cooler in the butler's pantry. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite, 3 secondary bedrooms, & loft. The primary bath has a large, tiled shower w/bench seat. Additional 'extras' include a rear paver patio with fire pit and large deck with stairs & landing. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.