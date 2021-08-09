 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $775,000

Back on Market: Buyers chose another location. ONE OWNER in MACAULAY neighborhood walking distance to TOP RATED ELEMENTARY SCHOOL! This home has it all including a SALT WATER POOL!! 6 beds, 5 baths on a quiet street & backs up to fishing pond! Gorgeous wood floors throughout main and upper level. Main level w/ guest bedroom tucked away w/ privacy, full bath with walk-in shower, laundry/mud room, office, great room open to spacious kitchen w/ sunroom. Upper level-Master bedroom, updated master bath w/ tile shower, stand alone soaking tub! HUGE master closet w/ a large space at the end perfect for exercise/office/nursery! Two secondary bdrms w/J&J bath, 5th bedroom, 4th full bath in hall. Bonus room w/ stairs leading to 3rd level featuring 6th bdrm, 5th full bath, huge bonus and WALK-IN STORAGE! Outside oasis with two decks, paver patio surround SALT WATER POOL WITH HOTUB overlooking neighborhood pond. Two car garage, with tandem space for 3rd car. Walk to park, tennis courts, more!

