6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $850,000

Fantastic basement home in the highly desirable Hamptons neighborhood! You won't want to miss this one as it is truly special! The spacious sprawling main level features over 2100 sf and includes a first floor bedroom/office, living room, dining room, 2 story great room, sunroom/breakfast room, large kitchen with tons of cabinets and over-sized island, double ovens, granite counters, and large laundry room. The 2nd floor features the primary bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms, one as an ensuite. The basement has another office/flex space, TV lounge area, billiard area, gaming area, refreshment bar and an additional bedroom with a full bath. This home is perfectly situated in a culdesac location and within a short walk to one of the two Hamptons pools and playgrounds. Walking trails to North Mecklenburg Park also within walking distance. The Hamptons is an amenity rich neighborhood featuring two pools, 4 tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, sand volleyball and soccer field.