Beautiful, Well-maintained and updated Cabarrus County home in the highly desired Skybrook Golf Club community. This amazing home has six bedrooms and four full baths as well as two home offices and an amazing, finished basement with pool table and bar. Huge owner's retreat with updated, luxury bath and sitting room looking out over the golf course. A spacious, updated, gourmet kitchen with a huge island and quartz countertops is perfect for hosting friends and family. Escape the day to day on your peaceful screen porch just off the kitchen and overlooking the course. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fresh paint and brand new carpeting. Tons of storage in basement. Just minutes from I-85 and Concord mills to the east and I-77 and Lake Norman to the west. Close to tons of shopping and amenities. Excellent schools and low Cabarrus County Taxes.
6 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $938,000
