6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,095,000

Stunning Luxury Waterfront Home, with over 300k+ in upgrades! Featuring a pristine Gourmet Kitchen with oversized island, quartz countertops, double oven, 5 burner gas cooktop, and stainless appliances. Great Open floor plan with amazing water views. Basement features a tiled kitchen, wide open lounge area, HUGE walk-in storage rooms, and a bed/full bath! This home also features, lake fed irrigation, electric at the dock and a Hydro-Hoist 8800UL2 boat lift . Owners created a state of the art, one of a kind, breathtaking backyard oasis. Oasis includes outdoor lighting, landscaping, covered grilling and bar area with audio automation, extensive travertine tile decking/patio space, gas fire pit, brand new custom pebble tec saltwater pool /spa with swim up bar. Lake community with pool, park and walking trails.