Gorgeous, well-kept home in desirable prime location...MOVE-IN READY! Highly acclaimed Lake Norman Schools. Favorably situated on a phenomenally landscaped, corner lot with easy access to shopping, fitness center, I-77, restaurants, and beautiful Lake Norman. Spacious open floor plan boasts formal dining room, keeping/sitting room, large 2-story great room, marvelous kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, granite counter tops, island, wet bar area with large wine cooler and pantry. One room on the main floor is versatile and usable as a bedroom, study or office. Second floor is ideally situated with a split bedroom plan. Two sizable bedrooms greet you as you reach the top of the stairs. Laundry room is conveniently situated between bedrooms and master suite. Over-sized master suite w/sitting area, walk-in closets and roomy master bath with separate shower/tub. Second level includes a bedroom/media room as well. Third floor has bath and closet with bonus/bedroom. Lots of amenities!
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $487,000
