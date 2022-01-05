Welcome to Atwater Landing, a lakefront community. This spacious 6 bedroom home with formal dining, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and generous 1st-floor guest suite is move-in ready! Mudroom with built-ins and lots of storage just off the 3 car garage. Hardwood floors in downstairs living areas and ceramic tile and granite countertops in all bathrooms. The upper level features 5 rooms, a Jack and Jill suite, and a large open loft. Spacious owner's suite with expansive closet and gorgeous master bath. Fenced-in yard with paved patio and grill for entertaining. Community amenities include walking trails, a park, a five-lane lap pool, kiddie pool, tot lot, and bocce ball court. The 3000 sq ft clubhouse features a great room, kitchen, fireplace, and fitness room.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
A local automotive dealership handed out nearly $25,000 to three Mooresville agencies.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 19-25.
Not even Little Caesars is immune from price increases: The chain's signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza now costs 11% more.
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…
- Updated
The Mooresville Blue Devils boys basketball team did not allow the 4A school to leave North Iredell High School on Thursday night empty-handed…