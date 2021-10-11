Welcome to Atwater Landing, a lakefront community. Spacious 6 bedroom home with formal dining, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and generous 1st-floor guest suite. Mudroom with built-ins and lots of storage just off the 3 car garage. Hardwood floors in downstairs living areas and ceramic tile and granite countertops in all bathrooms. The upper level features 5 rooms, a Jack and Jill suite, and a large open loft. Spacious owner's suite with expansive closet and gorgeous master bath. Fenced-in yard with paved patio and grill for entertaining. Community amenities include walking trails, a park, a five-lane lap pool, kiddie pool, tot lot, and bocce ball court. The 3000 sq ft clubhouse features a great room, kitchen, fireplace, and fitness room.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $590,000
