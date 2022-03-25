Wonderful Morrison Plantation home with tons of space, lots of bedrooms, finished basement, and huge private backyard! NEW ROOF IN 2021 and backyard is being completely redone & reseeded for new grass! Entering through the front door you are greeted by soaring ceilings and an open floor plan. Oversized 2 story great room w/ lots of natural light and gas FP. Off the great room is an open kitchen w/ island, breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Step out on the deck and enjoy the beautiful view of the backyard. A guest bedroom, dining room, and living room/office round out the first floor. Upstairs is a very spacious primary bedroom w/ sitting room, lg. walk-in closet, and bath w/ dual vanities, skylight, garden tub & separate shower. Three additional bedrooms on this floor. In the basement there is an additional bedroom and bath plus rec room, media area, exercise room plus a large storage area. Neighborhood has lots of great amenities and is minutes from all sorts of shopping and dining.
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
A judge ruled former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she wouldn't issue marriage licenses.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…