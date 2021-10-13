 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $789,000

Farmhouse chic at its finest! 6+ acres with a beautiful rustic home that includes an income generating lower level apartment perfect for airbnb or long term rentals. Property has a 2 story 4400 s/f barn w/stalls, tack room, outdoor riding ring and 2nd floor roughed in apt. Less than 2.5 hours away from RTP, this is a perfect country getaway or a permanent residence. Minutes from Lake Norman, 45 min from Charlotte. Architectural details and built-ins enhance the character of this home.

