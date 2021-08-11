 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mount Holly - $890,000

Immaculate home with finished basement large 1/2 acre lot, in water privileged community. Convenient floor plan with front and rear stairwells to access the second floor. Newly remodeled kitchen with tile floors throughout the kitchen and sunroom. White cabinets to brighten up the already large kitchen. Beautiful tray ceiling in 2 story carpeted basement. Basement completed as Mother-in-Law Suite with full kitchen, full bathroom, living space, exercise room and private entry. One owner. Beautifully well kept, making it a must see.

