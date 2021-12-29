NEW CONSTRUCTION! Located in an exclusive gated community which is tucked away on the northern shores of Lake Norman that offers privacy and seclusion for those looking to escape the more active southern shores and enjoy a laid-back lifestyle. Waterfront living with main channel water frontage and breathtaking panoramic views! The attention to detail in 3 floors of luxury living is impeccable in this Lake Norman estate. Stunning master Bath includes clawfoot tub. The open floor plan interior is bright and airy with good indoor/outdoor flow. Covered Patio, Fire Pit, Screened Porch & Covered Boathouse is ideal for lakefront entertaining. Enjoy year-round deep water. Home sits back off street on private cul-de-sac lot and is approximately 1 hour to Charlotte & Winston Salem & less than 20 minutes to surrounding LKN towns. Don't let this DREAM HOME get away!
6 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,250,000
