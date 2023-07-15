This Davidson plan has six bedrooms, four baths and more than 3,400 square feet. Wonderful features of this home include a beadboard drop zone, composite stair treads & metal balusters, and a rear patio with firepit and seating. This home also features white cabinetry & quartz counters throughout the kitchen, butler's pantry, and all bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. The spacious family room includes a gas fireplace with marble surround, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. Baths have all been upgraded as well with a luxury primary shower, a shared bath between two secondary bedrooms, and a guest bath with shower & semi-frameless door. Ask about the SMART features in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.