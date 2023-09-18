Statesville address, but TROUTMAN SCHOOLS. SITS ON NEWLY RENOVATED The 500 Club GOLF COURSE! Practically new construction with no wait & all the square footage you could need! Beautiful eat-in kitchen, separate dinning room, open floor plan, primary bedroom on main with gigantic walk-in closet. 5 beds/2 baths upstairs giving plenty of options for bedrooms, home offices, craft room, den, play room, etc. Den/loft space upstairs. Back yard is private with creek running beside the lot. Fenced yard. Adorable front porch, oversized back patio, & terraced back yard give space for time outside. Expanded driveway for additional parking. Walkable neighborhood with pool, tennis courts, playground, club house. Home beside 11th tee. Golf course & club house undergoing major upgrades to include bocce ball, pickle ball, restaurant & lounge! Convenient to Statesville or Mooresville & I-77. 17 minutes to Target, 16 to Costco. Adams Homes 3105 floor plan.