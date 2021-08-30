 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $975,000

Welcome to your own estate! This stunning home is priced BELOW tax value and has been wonderfully maintained. From beautiful red oak hardwood floors, custom-designed sidewalks, marble entranceway, private balcony off the master, marble master bath and so much more, every detail of this home is a true gem. Enjoy sunset views in the backyard from an amazing heated pool and hand-laid pool deck. The pool house hosts everything you need with a beautiful kitchen, fireplace seating area, full rain shower, and an additional seating area behind lined with gas lanterns. The three-car garage floor was even epoxied in 2020 and is finished with stunning mahogany wood garage doors.

