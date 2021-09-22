Luxurious builder's personal home on the ultimate waterfront lot capturing magnificent views of the main channel on Mt Island Lake, overlooking deep water with expansive year round lake views of glorious sunrises.This custom home is overflowing with high end finishes throughout and detailed architectural design.Open living areas blend both elegant and casual spaces for comfortable lake living.The superior craftmanship throughout includes double wrought iron front entrance doors, exquisite cabinet woodwork, marble flooring with inlaid ‘rugs’, Brazilian cherry hardwoods, 20 trey ceilings with rope lighting, barrel ceilings and coffered ceilings.Grand kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters/marble backsplash, massive island, Thermador appliances.Lower level complete with 2nd kitchen, billiards, and theatre. Walk outside to a two tiered upper and lower flat grassy backyard and 210 feet of shoreline. Minutes from airport, downtown and 485 while living on the lake! *3D tours on MLS*.
7 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,250,000
