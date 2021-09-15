7 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $699,900

Absolutely beautiful ALL BRICK 1.5 story home with finished basement on over 2 acres. Home features 7 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Main level has 4 bdrms, 3.5 bathrooms, including large master suite, Great Room with vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace, large kitchen and breakfast area and open floorplan. Upstairs can be used as a large bdrm or bonus room, with a full bath and separate space for exercise room or office. Several large walk-in attic spaces for storage. Downstairs is a large finished basement that can be a separate living quarters, in-law suite, or potential income unit. Basement features a large family room, full kitchen and breakfast area, 2 bdrms, huge walk-in closet, and full bathroom and laundry closet. Basement also has over 600 sf of storage space and workshop with a rollup garage door in the back for storing large equipment. Feels like you are in the country, yet only 10 minutes from uptown and close to 485 and Hwy 16.