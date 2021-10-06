7 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $3,750,000

Expansive lake views from this elegant Mediterranean-style gated waterfront estate on Lake Norman. Grand Porte-cochere entrance into a two story foyer. Great room, formal dining and cherry walled library with coffered ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry. Lake level offers second living quarters with fireplace, full kitchen, guest suite and theater room. Three levels of lakeside entertaining on the over sized tiled terraces while enjoying lake views and the beautiful gardens that bring charm to this rare flat 1.12 acre waterfront lot. Updates include-New exterior and interior paint, new garage doors, new master bath, new lower level flooring , new lighting, pier & landscape improvements, new outdoor fire pit, replaced ceiling of porte-cochere with wood. Plenty of room for a pool, no HOA. 4 car garages, 3 fireplaces, tile roof. Covered pier and sandy beach.