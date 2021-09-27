7 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,759,000

Beautiful WATERFRONT living! Custom home in Westlake Subdivision. Enjoy the gorgeous lake views, spacious bedrooms and primary bedroom with fireplace and sitting room. Huge mudroom and laundry room with office area right off of the kitchen. Basement has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area, full kitchen, and laundry area. Separate Guest House with secondary garage that is both heated and cooled. You don't want to miss this lake front opportunity!