7 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $749,900

Striking home with turret, balcony, Tiffany stained glass windows and so much more. This unique property has been a B&B and could be again (not Air B&B) OR, with 7 bedrooms and 6 1/2 baths, it could accommodate a large multi-generation family. The huge wrap around porch leads to the beautiful antique front door surrounded by stained glass windows. The generous foyer boasts handsome fireplace and striking staircase. The 1st floor has the Library, the Parlor, gorgeous, huge Dining Room with FP & built-in china cabinet, a large kitchen plus a bedroom with bay window and private, updated bath, in addition to a separate half bath. The 2nd flr. offers 4 BRs. & 4 Bts. The 3rd floor is a complete living area: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, media room, sitting room and a full kitchen with breakfast nook, perfect for guests or teens, live-in help. Indescribable home! Don't miss the VT: https://view.paradym.com/idx/208-South-Fulton-Street-Salisbury-NC-28144/4609240. Subject to Historic Zoning Overlay