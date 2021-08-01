 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $749,900

7 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $749,900

7 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $749,900

Striking home with turret, balcony, Tiffany stained glass windows and so much more. This unique property has been a B&B and could be again (not Air B&B) OR, with 7 bedrooms and 6 1/2 baths, it could accommodate a large multi-generation family. The huge wrap around porch leads to the beautiful antique front door surrounded by stained glass windows. The generous foyer boasts handsome fireplace and striking staircase. The 1st floor has the Library, the Parlor, gorgeous, huge Dining Room with FP & built-in china cabinet, a large kitchen plus a bedroom with bay window and private, updated bath, in addition to a separate half bath. The 2nd flr. offers 4 BRs. & 4 Bts. The 3rd floor is a complete living area: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, media room, sitting room and a full kitchen with breakfast nook, perfect for guests or teens, live-in help. Indescribable home! Don't miss the VT: https://view.paradym.com/idx/208-South-Fulton-Street-Salisbury-NC-28144/4609240. Subject to Historic Zoning Overlay

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 15-21
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 15-21

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics