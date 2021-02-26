A look at our town 100 years ago

[Note: The article is printed above as it was in The Enterprise, without the winner's name for the Wednesday game. Note also that the Mooresville school system's superintendent was the coach for the boys' high school basketball team.]

January 27- Editorial: “Think of the firemen”

How many people turned out yesterday when the fire alarm was sounded? Many people rushed to their front doors and stood about asking questions, but few hiked it to the place of distress. Of course, those brave men who go out into the snow and ice, day or night, to protect you against a fire disaster, were there. They always go. Do you ever think of these men as real human beings except when some property is endangered? Yesterday was a raw, rough day, but the laddies were there regardless.

January 27- “Winston-Salem won from Mooresville”

The Mooresville High School basketball team played Winston-Salem at Winston last Friday night and lost in a score of 26 to 24. Saturday’s Winston-Salem Journal has the following to say about the game: