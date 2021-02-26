A look at our town 100 years ago

The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and South Iredell a century ago.
These news items, with original headlines, are from The Mooresville Enterprise, predecessor to The Tribune. They are transcribed, edited and introduced by local historian and columnist O. C. Stonestreet.
January 13- "Local briefs"
The MHS girls' basketball team will play a match game with the Davidson High School team tomorrow (Friday) night. Game to be called at 8 o'clock. Admission 15 and 25 cents.
Sunday was a rainy, windy day, and sometime during the night a "skift" of snow fell, which greeted the early risers Monday morning. The weather moderated during the day, however, and resumed the spring-like temperature.
There will be an "Old Maids Convention" in the school auditorium Friday night, January 21, under the auspices of the Civic League. All citizens are hereby notified to be ready for a genuine good laugh. Everybody will be there.
January 13- "Mooresville Second Class Post Office"
Among the many things coming to Mooresville during the year 1920 is the re-rating of the post office, from a third to a second-class office. The increase during 1920 over 1919 was about $1,400, the total for the calendar year ending December 31 being $9,210.01. In December 1919 the revenues only lacked about $200 of being enough to put the local office in the second-class. The new rating will be effective July 1st.
January 20- "Local quint in for state contest"
Supt. J. O. Faulkner, who has charge of the boys' basketball team of the Mooresville High School, has been in correspondence with Prof. E. R. Rankin, director of the Extension Department, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, concerning the entrance of the local high school team in the State championship contest, and has received the following reply: "I am very glad to know that prospects are bright for basketball in Mooresville, and that Mooresville expects to enter for the State championship."
Supt. Faulkner has asked W. C. Johnston, Jr., to put the boys thru some hard practice from now on to the date of the championship contests. Mr. Johnston has kindly consented to give the boys the benefit of his experience which the local fans know has been unusually successful. "Bill" was on the varsity at both Davidson and the A. & E.
Manager Aubrey Gresham has the following schedule to be played on the home floor for the next several weeks: January 28, Harmony High School; February 4, Lexington High School; February 11, Charlotte High School.
On Wednesday night the Mooresville boys' team played the Lexington High School at Lexington and the game resulted in a victory for __________. On Friday night the local boys' team will play the Winston-Salem High School team at Winston-Salem.
[Note: The article is printed above as it was in The Enterprise, without the winner's name for the Wednesday game. Note also that the Mooresville school system's superintendent was the coach for the boys' high school basketball team.]
January 27- Editorial: “Think of the firemen”
How many people turned out yesterday when the fire alarm was sounded? Many people rushed to their front doors and stood about asking questions, but few hiked it to the place of distress. Of course, those brave men who go out into the snow and ice, day or night, to protect you against a fire disaster, were there. They always go. Do you ever think of these men as real human beings except when some property is endangered? Yesterday was a raw, rough day, but the laddies were there regardless.
January 27- “Winston-Salem won from Mooresville”
The Mooresville High School basketball team played Winston-Salem at Winston last Friday night and lost in a score of 26 to 24. Saturday’s Winston-Salem Journal has the following to say about the game:
“The local highs defeated the Mooresville team at the Y.M.C.A. last night by the score of 26 to 24. The game was hard fought. Mooresville came to the city yesterday afternoon with blood in their eyes and Capt. Davis’ five met them and greeted them with a defeat that they will long remember. The game was anybody’s until the whistle blew. In the last minute, Connelly and Schiedt came through with a goal that made the victory sure. Capt. Davis’ five fought hard and every man had his hands full at all times of the game.
At the end of the first half the score stood 19 to 18 in favor of the locals.
The second half started off with a rush. Capt. Alman of Mooresville brought his men on the floor shouting. Capt. Davis did likewise, and a real battle was about to be staged. Mooresville shot first. Capt. Davis called for some goals himself and his team mates heeded his call. Schiedt came through with one, and from this on, it was one side shooting and then the other. Both teams played on the defense most of the time. Mooresville looked rather shy on shooting, and the locals missed several easy ones.
When the crowd came to its feet in the last few minutes both teams rose and called for victory. Davis shot a lightning pass to Connelly in the right corner and the Irish kid shot it through. The score stood 24 to 26 in Winston-Salem’s favor. The game ended with the ball in Hooper’s hands, ready to make another shot.”
January 27- “Blizzardy weather”
Tuesday afternoon about 4 o’clock there came a light rainfall which turned into snow and for 25 hours the fleecy stuff fell at intervals, sometimes furiously and then more gently. At 11 o’clock Wednesday night fully 12 inches was on the ground in the level places and in the drifts, it was banked for several feet. This (Thursday) morning rain is falling and freezing putting a crust over the snow. The snow was accompanied by high winds. However, warmer weather is promised tonight and tomorrow.
Hundreds of children were kept from school today on account of the snow and the drifts through which many little tots could not possibly wade.
The storm covers the greater portion of the two Carolinas and Virginia; also, Alabama and Tennessee.
January 27- “Girls won from Mont Amoena”
A spirited match was played Monday night when the MHS girls basketball team won in a victory over the girls’ team from Mont Amoena Seminary of Mount Pleasant. While the visitors played a good game, they were at no time a discouraging adversary on account of the swiftness of the girls on the local team. The score was 43 to 15. The visitors’ team was composed of the following: Misses Vain Earnhardt, captain; Elfredia Shroeder, Mary Umberger, Ethel Eudy, Ruth Beckerdite, Julia English. The substitutes were Gladys McManus and Catherine Taboursour. Cadet Roy Roberts, of the Collegiate Institute, came along and refereed the game. They were chaperoned by Misses Lorene Brown and Helen Misenheimer of the seminary faculty.
[Note: Mout Amoena was a private Lutheran high school for girls in Mount Pleasant, Cabarrus County, NC.]
January 27- “Local briefs”
Cotton is bringing 15 cents today.
The Enterprise is requested to state that the Old Maids’ Convention, scheduled to be presented at the school auditorium tonight has been postponed indefinitely.
While skating last Monday, Leon Welles, the young son of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Welles, of Greensboro, fell and broke an arm. He is getting along quite well, was the last report from him. He is a grandson of Mr. and Mrs. B. A. Troutman.
Fire was discovered at the home of Mr. W. R. Rose, on East Center avenue, yesterday afternoon about 3 o’clock, calling out the fire company. The fire originated under the hearth. Very little damage resulted, however, as the response to the alarm was quick and effective.
A series of meetings held at Broad Street Methodist Church closed last night. The meeting continued for more than two weeks and much interest was manifested during all these meetings. About 36 accessions have been made to the church and many have professed their faith in Christ. Rev. J. H. Capps, the pastor, is very much encouraged in his work at this church.