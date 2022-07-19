Accidental pumpkins? How a Hickory resident ended up with a patch growing in his front yard

Hickory resident Bill Lipscomb said he was surprised when he found sprouts growing in his front yard in the spot that was once home to a large magnolia tree.

A year ago Lipscomb told his wife Nancy that it was time to cut down the unruly magnolia tree taking up a large swath of the front yard at his home on 10th Street Boulevard NW in Hickory. He said the massive tree dropped too many leaves and made too much of a mess.

After Lipscomb cut the tree down, it wasn’t long before he found pumpkins sprouting in the area where the magnolia tree used to be.

Lipscomb said on every Halloween since 1986, his family would dump the remains of their pumpkin under the magnolia tree. When he cut the tree down, the seeds had plenty of room to flourish.

Now the Lipscomb yard is home to a pumpkin patch. There are a couple of big orange pumpkins and many little ones. In the Lipscomb pumpkin patch, you can also find a gourd and a green pumpkin.

Lipscomb said he doesn’t know how the pumpkin seeds from over the years produced so many different types of pumpkins, but he and his wife Nancy have enjoyed watching the patch grow.

Lipscomb said he plans to give away pumpkins to his neighbors when they’re ripe. He said he already has neighbors coming up and saying, “Bill, I want that one.”