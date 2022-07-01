**PLEASE BE SURE YOU ARE READY TO ADOPT BEFORE REQUESTING APPLICATION** 6-29-22: Hi!! I am the handsome ADDISON, who has... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
Two teens have been charged in connection with shots being fired in Mooresville early Sunday morning that resulted in one person being injured.
A search warrant at a Mooresville residence led to the arrests of two people on a felony drug charge.
An Independence Day tradition in Mooresville returns yet again as the Exchange Club of Mooresville/LKN and the Lowe’s YMCA continue their “Fie…
Beth Anderson, a resident at TerraBella Lake Norman, watched as her special day unfolded before her. With a crown upon her head, she witnessed…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 12-18.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 12-16. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Mooresville Police Department announced Thursday afternoon the details surrounding the arrest of a man in connection with at least two sep…
Mooresville firefighters rescued a cat from a burning home early Wednesday morning and performed lifesaving measures on the pet.
On June 23, Lowe’s announcedthe town of Mooresville and its Public Arts Committee as the recipient of a $100,000 grant allowing for the creati…