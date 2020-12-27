After a difficult 2020, prayers are offered for a better 2021

I think that it would suffice to say that this Christmas is different for most of us. This year has been met with many challenges and quite a few changes for everyone. We have watched as our schools have adapted to meet the needs of their students. We watched, helplessly, as our health care workers stepped to the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and proved to be the some of the most heroic among us. In law enforcement, we have altered our operations to keep those in our communities safe, while keeping the safety of our officers in the forefront of our minds.

In addition to the daily struggles of the pandemic, our law enforcement community has faced, in epic proportions, our share of discord. We’ve watched as our cities have struggled to maintain the safety of it citizens amid riots, destruction and civil unrest. Most alarmingly, we have witnessed one of the deadliest years for law enforcement officers in the last decade. It has been with upmost sadness that we have recently watched with foreboding as four officers have been shot in neighboring counties, two succumbing to their injuries. I’ve often said that there is a brother and sisterhood among those who chose law enforcement as a career. We have mourned the loss of these officers, who we’ve most likely never had the honor to meet, individually and as an office.