Three people are facing felony charges after a call of a reported kidnapping on Perth Road on Sunday.
The current interim superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been selected as the new leader of the Mooresville Graded School District.
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. sentenced to prison three South Carolina men for a scheme that defrauded Lowe’s of more tha…
In its monthly meeting Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education announced that pay for classified employees will be increasing for the 2022-23 school year.
Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...
On June 1, 2022, the results from the North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey (NCTWCS) were released. The survey began as part of the…
The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 3-6.
A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a college golf team's van in March, killing 9. He had meth in his system, investigators say.
A ribbon-cutting at a new fire station is a major event in any town. In Mooresville, the occasion was seemingly even too big for a ribbon. Rat…