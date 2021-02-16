State briefs

Information posted after ransomware attack
PITTSBORO — An investigation into a ransomware attack on a North Carolina county's computer network showed personal information posted for sale on the "dark web," the county said.
The Chatham County network was hit on Oct. 28 with ransomware that originated in a phishing email with a malicious attachment, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Tuesday. It encrypted much of the county's network infrastructure and associated business systems, the county announced.
County spokeswoman Kara Dudley said the hacker sent a ransom note asking for 50 bitcoins, or about $2.4 million. The county refused to pay.
County staffers are working with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the N.C. Attorney General's Office to identify files affected by the breach and to notify people whose personally identifiable information or personal health information may be at risk, County Manager Dan LaMontagne told the board of commissioners Monday.
The cyberattack shut down most county functions and temporarily cut off public access to services. Data also was stolen from county systems, but LaMontagne said it's not known what specifically was taken.
The Chatham News & Record reported last week that it found sensitive files, including county employee personnel records, eviction notices and Chatham County Sheriff's Office investigation documents, posted to the internet, including to the dark web.
There were two releases, according to the News & Record. On Nov. 4, "mostly innocuous" files were uploaded, LaMontagne told the newspaper. In January, a second upload included more sensitive data. The newspaper was able to take screenshots of a counter on the site showing the files had been viewed over 30,000 times.
Staff had to wipe and re-image the county's servers and over 550 staff computers, LaMontagne said. Staff computers, internet, office phones and voicemail are almost recovered, and they are adding security measures and reinforcing employee training, he said.
Body found in RV, death ruled homicide
CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina are calling a man's death a homicide after his body was found in a recreational vehicle that was parked across from NASCAR's Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the victim was identified as Tyrus E. Winslow, 49, of Concord. The vehicle he was in was at a campground that is across from the speedway. It is about 12 miles north of uptown Charlotte.
The body was reported to investigators on Sunday. They found Winslow in a "camper/RV," parked at the privately owned Glenwood Acres RV Park.
"At this time, it is being treated as a homicide investigation," the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
A cause of death has not been released. A representative of the RV park said they are not releasing a statement at this time.
No events were scheduled at the speedway. Charlotte Motor Speedway is among NASCAR's premier tracks and is affiliated with series of on-site campgrounds. But Glenwood Acres RV Park is not among them.
Sheriff: Burglar shot in robbery try
NASHVILLE, N.C — A man who burglarized a North Carolina home was shot by one of the occupants, a North Carolina sheriff's office said Tuesday.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Bailey police reported Jose Luis Arizpe, 34, hit a woman inside the home with a hammer late Monday night. According to the news release, a man inside the home shot Arizpe multiple times. Arizpe was taken to a Raleigh hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Neither the woman's name nor the man's name were released by the sheriff's office.
Warrants obtained by the sheriff's office charged Arizpe with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The sheriff's office said an investigation is continuing.