State briefs

There were two releases, according to the News & Record. On Nov. 4, "mostly innocuous" files were uploaded, LaMontagne told the newspaper. In January, a second upload included more sensitive data. The newspaper was able to take screenshots of a counter on the site showing the files had been viewed over 30,000 times.

Staff had to wipe and re-image the county's servers and over 550 staff computers, LaMontagne said. Staff computers, internet, office phones and voicemail are almost recovered, and they are adding security measures and reinforcing employee training, he said.

Body found in RV, death ruled homicide

CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina are calling a man's death a homicide after his body was found in a recreational vehicle that was parked across from NASCAR's Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the victim was identified as Tyrus E. Winslow, 49, of Concord. The vehicle he was in was at a campground that is across from the speedway. It is about 12 miles north of uptown Charlotte.

The body was reported to investigators on Sunday. They found Winslow in a "camper/RV," parked at the privately owned Glenwood Acres RV Park.