Area church donates 10,000 pounds of food to needy

Food insecurity has soared throughout the course of the pandemic, as many families are faced with unemployment and other challenges. Local food banks have had to adapt to the increased need, some serving over 55% more people than before the pandemic began. Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville is one such local organization, currently supporting 1,500 families each month.

Needing critical supplies, Hearts and Hands' co-founder, Kenya Joseph-Fodrowski reached out to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for help, sharing that their need for donations has risen as COVID-related funding has ended and the number of families in distress has increased. On June 25, the church was able to arrange the timely delivery of more than 10,000 pounds of flour, sugar, cooking oil, peanut butter and rice through its' charitable organization, Latter-day Saint Charities. Volunteers from the church, Wells Fargo Bank’s intern program, and surrounding areas helped in receiving, transporting and unloading the food commodities.

Kevin J. Holderness, president of the area’s 11 congregations, said, “As a church, we feel grateful for the opportunity to be involved in this compassionate effort to feed the hungry and support the great work of Hearts and Hands Food Pantry.”