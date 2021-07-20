 Skip to main content
Area church donates 10,000 pounds of food to needy
Food insecurity has soared throughout the course of the pandemic, as many families are faced with unemployment and other challenges. Local food banks have had to adapt to the increased need, some serving over 55% more people than before the pandemic began. Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville is one such local organization, currently supporting 1,500 families each month.

Needing critical supplies, Hearts and Hands' co-founder, Kenya Joseph-Fodrowski reached out to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for help, sharing that their need for donations has risen as COVID-related funding has ended and the number of families in distress has increased. On June 25, the church was able to arrange the timely delivery of more than 10,000 pounds of flour, sugar, cooking oil, peanut butter and rice through its' charitable organization, Latter-day Saint Charities. Volunteers from the church, Wells Fargo Bank’s intern program, and surrounding areas helped in receiving, transporting and unloading the food commodities.

Kevin J. Holderness, president of the area’s 11 congregations, said, “As a church, we feel grateful for the opportunity to be involved in this compassionate effort to feed the hungry and support the great work of Hearts and Hands Food Pantry.”

The church’s charity wing, Latter-day Saint Charities, often partners with local organizations to help communities and follows the admonition of Jesus Christ to feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, take in the stranger, clothe the naked and visit the sick and afflicted. They serve in 195 countries and territories and give assistance without regard to race, religious affiliation or nationality. Aid is based on the core principles of personal responsibility, community support, self-reliance and sustainability. Largely run with volunteer labor, they operate both independently and in cooperation with other charitable organizations and governments.

Find more information visit: www.heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com or www.latterdaysaintcharities.org.

