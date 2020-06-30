Area entry takes long shot to vie for TYGA Jr. Amateur title

Road trip.

One Mooresville area-based entry will be making the more than four-hour, one-way trip to try and make his particular presence felt as a participant in this week’s Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Coastal Plains Junior Golf Amateur Championship.

Mooresville’s Matteo Blanchfield will help form one of the as many as five divisions of play in the affair that will take play through this week.

Blanchfield will be among the players helping fill the fairway at the Greenville Country Club course in Greenville — perhaps best known as the home of East Carolina University — in the event’s Boys 14-15 age division flight.

Officially, Blanchfield — the only area product in the field — will be representing his home Trump National Golf Club facility in the affair.

The organization will conduct play in as many as five divisions.

In addition to the Boys 14-15 age group, others included Boys 16-18, Boys 12-13, Girls 15-18 and Girls 12-14.

Also as has been the case since the parent Carolinas Golf Association resumed its season’s schedule early last month, all play will be held following procedures required under the COVID-19 Tournament Protocols. A full list of such restrictions is available on the organization’s online web page.

Failure to follow any of the required processes will result in automatic disqualification.

Play in the Coastal Plans Jr. will take the shape of 36 holes of individual stroke play.

The TYGA, a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, a 501 © 3 organization, provides playing opportunities for its members, conducts educational seminars and events, acts as a junior golf informational clearinghouse, provides free USGA handicaps to junior golfers in North Carolina, recruits sponsor clubs that grant junior access to golf facilities in North Carolina, publishes monthly North Carolina junior rankings, and awards Junior Player of the Year and All-State awards to the top juniors in North Carolina.