Area site goes outside the ropes to keep its members physically fit

Take it outside!

One immediate area-based entity has taken that challenge literally.

Mooresville’s Deep Well Athletics facility, which recently surpassed the midway mark of its first full year in existence at its current location, is continuing to cater to its dues-paying customers by conducting multiple daily workouts just outside of its 1010 N. Main St. building.

“It is what it is,” said Justin Fisher, Deep Wells owner and coach who also oversees several of the sessions. “We want to keep doing whatever we can to serve our members. Because of the coronavirus, we’re not allowed to conduct any sessions indoors. This is the best way we can keep our members and ourselves active.”

During the regular work week taking place Monday through Friday, Deep Wells places individual workout mats along the pavement just outside its front doors to allow all participants to engage in structured workouts. Members of the organization’s staff serve as the instructors.

The sessions take place practically throughout the day.

The first affair takes place before sunrise when getting underway at 5:45 a.m. The final scheduled gathering gets underway at 6:15 p.m. In between, workouts are also held at 9:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m., and 5:15 p.m. Each lasts around an hour apiece. Each of the classes has a capacity number of participants in place.

In what may surprise some looking on from the outside but not so much by those personally involved from the inside, the first-of-the-morning session traditionally serves as the one attracting the most number of participants.