Area site goes outside the ropes to keep its members physically fit

Take it outside!
One immediate area-based entity has taken that challenge literally.
Mooresville’s Deep Well Athletics facility, which recently surpassed the midway mark of its first full year in existence at its current location, is continuing to cater to its dues-paying customers by conducting multiple daily workouts just outside of its 1010 N. Main St. building.
“It is what it is,” said Justin Fisher, Deep Wells owner and coach who also oversees several of the sessions. “We want to keep doing whatever we can to serve our members. Because of the coronavirus, we’re not allowed to conduct any sessions indoors. This is the best way we can keep our members and ourselves active.”
During the regular work week taking place Monday through Friday, Deep Wells places individual workout mats along the pavement just outside its front doors to allow all participants to engage in structured workouts. Members of the organization’s staff serve as the instructors.
The sessions take place practically throughout the day.
The first affair takes place before sunrise when getting underway at 5:45 a.m. The final scheduled gathering gets underway at 6:15 p.m. In between, workouts are also held at 9:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m., and 5:15 p.m. Each lasts around an hour apiece. Each of the classes has a capacity number of participants in place.
In what may surprise some looking on from the outside but not so much by those personally involved from the inside, the first-of-the-morning session traditionally serves as the one attracting the most number of participants.
“When we were able to do so inside,” said Fisher, “our early morning crowd was also our largest. It’s just a way for them to get their day started with some exercising and also beat the day’s heat.”
The sessions are well organized. A bulletin board in place at the front of the workout stations details each of the various routines that will be followed on a daily basis. Instructors allow all the participants to complete the drills at the respective paces.
The following of all required and recommended protocols in place due to COVID-19 are also practiced. All session participants are adequately distanced on the personal mats that also are thoroughly sanitized after every use. All workout entries provide their own form of refreshments during the course of the several breaks taking place in the respective workout routines.
In addition to the weekly sessions, some limited weekend gatherings are also held.
All of the affairs are held for Deep Well Athletics members. The facility, which opened its Mooresville doors in late December after making the move from its initial location in the Denver area, is also in the process of providing incentives for any new members wishing to join the roster.
Plans are calling for the physical fitness outdoors workouts to continue to take place until it is deemed safe by health-related and government officials for sites such as Deep Well Athletics to resume business inside their respective businesses.
