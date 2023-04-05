Mooresville Arts is offering free art lectures through April 2023 in support of its mission to be an advocate for the artist and to be an artistic and cultural resource for the Mooresville and Lake Norman community. Lectures are Sunday afternoons for about one hour at Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street in downtown, and are provided by their experienced art instructors.

The next lecture, “Here’s How I Work It” with Anne Harkness, will be held April 23 from 2-3 p.m.

Harkness, a top-selling and admired artist, will share information about what she looks for in strong paintings and how it is different for every new piece. She will ask the tough questions, such as: What was the plan? What was the process? Did it work? These are some of the questions she will discuss while looking at some art together with the audience.

Discover more, learn about the instructor and let them know you’re coming by going to mooresvillearts.org/art-lectures.