Jun 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Lindsey March shovels mulch at Rescue Ranch in Statesville on Tuesday. STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK PHOTOS Andrew Mourey works on landscaping at Rescue Ranch. Bri Hamilton spreads mulch at Rescue Ranch in Statesville. Elijah Van Remortel shovels mulch at Rescue Ranch in Statesville. Matt Clevenger, engineering co-op from Doosan Bobcat, spends some time with Tiny, a Sulcata tortoise, at Rescue Ranch.