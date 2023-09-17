Sep 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 11 Sheila Molosky, wellness director, and Jasmine m. share a hug. Kickback Jack's provided food to the health care workers, including Ashley C. Michael p. digs in to treats from Dunkin donuts. Chriszette S., Linda K., Frank d., activity director Brittany brown, executive director Emily Paxton, Tanya r., Micael p., Tayor p., Marion a. and Torrie t. took part in tie-dye day. PHOTOS USED WITH PERMISSION Center Well sponsored ice cream day and taking part were Brittany Goforth, Center Well, BJ, Jane and Mariah McGuffey, Center Well. Frank d., activities director Brittany brown and Michael p. show off their creations on tie-dye day. Michael p. gives a thumbs up for water day. Sheila Molosky, wellness director, and pat b. dance on wacky tacky day. Center Well staff provided ice cream for staff and residents, along with dancing and music. Here are Brittany Goforth and Mariah McGuffey, Center Well, and Marion a. and Jean. BJ and Mary and her friend take part in pillow making. Brittany brown, activities director, gets a hug from Nicoletta b. Related to this story Most Popular Downtown Mooresville bar to transform into all things 'Barbie" The quaint cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville that’s known far and wide for its Miracle pop-up Christmas bar is first going to paint the town pink. Mooresville teen killed in Brawley School Road crash A 16-year-old from Mooresville died early Saturday morning in a crash on Brawley School Road near Mansfield Loop. Bomb threats at two Mooresville schools prompt one to cancel classes The Mooresville Graded School District, in a message to parents, said that an automated phone call conveying a bomb threat was received at bot… Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child, Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed, and more celeb news A biographer has stated that Elon Musk and Grimes have had another son, who is officially named Techno Mechanicus. Get more on that and other … Sponsored Experience the arts and culture side of Lincolnton this fall Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.