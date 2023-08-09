Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 Peter Glenn films Carlos Melgarejo as he prepares food at Rio 150 Mexican in Mooresville on Monday. BEN GIBSON PHOTOS, MOORESVILLE TRIBUNE Rashel Limper talks to host Luis Rivera while filming an episode for "America's Best Restaurants' Roadshow" at Rio 150 Mexican in Mooresville on Monday. Cooks at Rio 150 Mexican in Mooresville on Monday. A dish is filmed for an episode of "America's Best Restaurants' Roadshow" at Rio 150 Mexican. Rashel Limper talks to host Luis Rivera while Peter Glenn films an episode for "America's Best Restaurants' Roadshow" at Rio 150 Mexican. Rashel Limper stands in front of one of the lights used by "America's Best Restaurants' Roadshow" as they filmed at Rio 150 Mexican in Mooresville on Monday. Related to this story Most Popular Mooresville business in the spotlight for episode of 'America's Best Restaurants' Roadshow' The shy teenager that once worked at the restaurant now known as Rio 150 Mexican never would have expected herself to be a co-owner of it, muc… Our Town 100 years ago: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1923 Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a … Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of minor Matthew Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a mino… Powerful storm causes fire, drops trees, power lines in Mooresville A powerful storm blew through Mooresville Monday afternoon, downing trees onto at least five houses and sparking a fire at a business on Willi… Granite Falls woman killed in I-77 crash; Wilkesboro man facing DWI charge Misty Leigh Shook, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.