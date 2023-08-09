Related to this story
Most Popular
The shy teenager that once worked at the restaurant now known as Rio 150 Mexican never would have expected herself to be a co-owner of it, muc…
Today, the Tribune continues its 19th annual series of articles looking back at the news and advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of a …
Matthew Beebe, 37, of Sherrills Ford in Catawba County was arrested and charged with four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a mino…
A powerful storm blew through Mooresville Monday afternoon, downing trees onto at least five houses and sparking a fire at a business on Willi…
Misty Leigh Shook, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.