Sep 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 9 Roman Coffey prepares to take a shot at one of the carnival games. Grayson Coffey prepares to take a shot at one of the carnival games. Cataleya and Diana Campbell pose for a photo at the 2023 Iredell County agricultural Fair. Pageant queens, politicians and volunteers line up for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the 2023 Iredell County agricultural Fair. Ryan Shoemaker and Nancy Keith cut the ribbon to open the 2023 Iredell County agricultural Fair in Troutman on Friday. Abram Smiley and Elizabeth Smiley ride on the yo-yo at the 2023 Iredell County agricultural Fair. Skylar and Brynlee enjoy the carnival. Iredell County extension director Nancy Keith cuts the ribbon along with groundskeeper Ryan Shoemaker to open the 2023 Iredell County agricultural Fair in Troutman on Friday. Pageant queens, politicians and volunteers line up for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the 2023 Iredell County agricultural Fair in Troutman on Friday. BEN GIBSON PHOTOS, MOORESVILLE TRIBUNE