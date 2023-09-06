Related to this story
Most Popular
Two juveniles are facing felony drug charges after psilocybin mushrooms were located at Lake Norman High School, the Iredell County Sheriff's …
The 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair is officially underway after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.
A 2-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon when he was accidentally shot by an older sibling, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
MT. ULLA—Mooresville and West Rowan have had some battles over the years. Friday wasn’t one of them.