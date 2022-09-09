I'm Asher. I love to play & snuggle. Will your lap be mine? View on PetFinder
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Car…
With school starting back up, it is a good time to remind ourselves to be on the lookout for more traffic, more kids and, of course, school bu…
A man shot by police officers at Concord Mills Mall on Aug. 31 died over the weekend, authorities said.
North Carolina released its state accountability results for the 2021-22 academic school year, and the two local school districts saw gains in…
Ultraprocessed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces and frozen pizza and pleasure foods like hot dogs, french fries, sodas, store-bought cookies, cakes, candies, doughnuts, ice cream and many more.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…
With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 21-27.
Moscow says the move is payback for U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Among the best known names on the list: Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
West Rowan’s halftime adjustments and inspirational speeches went right out the window when Mooresville sophomore Tiquan Cromartie returned th…