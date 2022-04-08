Aspen comes to us from a large hoarding situation. She is learning how to trust and be a dog. She... View on PetFinder
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Each year Scouts from all across the country sell popcorn as a way to support their unit activities.