Attorney: Lawsuit against school system seeks accountability, change

Iredell-Statesville Schools was named in a lawsuit in United States District Court in December, and one of the attorneys in the case wants to make sure a similar incident doesn't happen again.
Stacey Gahagan, the attorney for Renee Andrews, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her son, said they hope to make sure all involved are held accountable and to prevent a similar situation in the future. Gahagan said some of the evidence that was uncovered during the criminal investigation showed that Iredell-Statesville Schools were made aware of the situation, but did not intervene.
"It is the school district that can ultimately effectuate change within the district," Gahagan said.
She said there needs to be more training for teachers and staff both in what is and isn't appropriate in terms of behavior modification, as well as what they should do when they become aware of a situation where a teacher or staff member has crossed a line.
"But if it makes its way up the chain of command and other people don't take the appropriate steps, I think that's when it becomes even more concerning. Wanting to be sure that everyone is aware and that you're not having a pattern of an abusive situation that people are aware of and turn a blind eye to."
Robin Johnson was charged in October 2019 with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person at Cloverleaf after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson was named along with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, former superintendent Brady Johnson, Dr. Alvera Lesane, Dr. Alisha Cloer, and Principal Andrew Mehall as defendants in the lawsuit.
The school system released the following statement last month in regards to the lawsuit.
"While recent news coverage has questioned situations that occurred years ago, we have and will continue to take steps to ensure a safe environment for all students. These steps include relevant training for staff members, providing a structure where staff and students may report allegations of misconduct, and conducting investigations of misconduct. All parents should feel comfortable their children are safe when they send them to school and I-SS will strive every day to provide that safe and enriching environment for every child," Boen Nutting said as part of a longer statement released by the school system. She is the director of communications and development.
This was the second lawsuit involving the treatment of special education students in 2019, but I-SS was quick to point out the other revolved around an officer.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL