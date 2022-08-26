Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the area is growing and looking toward the future.
Retired Army Lt. Gen. William G. “Jerry” Boykin will be speaking in Mooresville at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, on Aug. 28 at 10 a.…
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events announces the upcoming “Symphony Under the Stars” event by Lake Norman Philharmonic. The event will take…
“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt)
"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.
United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped …
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of…