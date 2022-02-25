Barron
This handsome boy is Barron. He was born on Christmas Day. He also was one of our bottle babies. He... View on PetFinder
A fire Monday evening destroyed a Mooresville home but no injuries were reported.
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Excitement filled the air as FeedNC’s Building a Bigger Table campaign took a giant step forward. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday mo…
Here's a look at which counties have seen the biggest housing growth over the last decade — and why.
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its search for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
In 2014, the mother was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. After going through treatment in 2020, she received the all-clear to have children.
On Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump sat down with radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for an extended interview, touching on topics like the current situation between Russia and Ukraine. Here's that and more trending topics.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.